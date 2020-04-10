11-year-old HHI boy washes cars to give back to community

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - One 11-year-old boy on Hilton Head Island decided to donate his time and give back to the community.
“So, I decided I would start washing cars to raise money to buy biscuits for the emergency room from Bad Biscuits. So, I wanted to help them because they are helping so many other people during this pandemic… I think that’s how you say it,” Ricky Klippel said.
“Ricky is raising money for one of our really wonderful charities, Deep Well,” Sea Pines resident Kath Daley said.
“Everybody has been very generous. They love getting their cars washed and they want to help,” Ricky’s mother, Jennifer Klippel said.
Klippel’s donation-based car washing has already given back to first responders.
“So, we started off by feeding the emergency room. So, we had a couple of friends that work there, and we brought them breakfast one morning, and then that led into feeding the fire department. So, I think we fed a total of 60 firemen. And then we decided to switch gears, and let’s concentrate on Deep Well.”
“It’s really nice because you are helping others when they need it the most.”
The 11-year-old was inspired by others.
“I’ve been watching the news with my mom lately, and seeing people helping other people."
“To see these young people be touched by watching others give is just, I think it’s just incredible testimony to our youth.”
The sixth grader is balancing his time to get the work done.
“In the morning I wake up and get schoolwork done, and then later on in the afternoon we go wash cars,” Klippel said.
To raise the money and do one other special thing.
“I like helping others, but I also like hanging out with my mom a bunch. Because she has to work a bunch in the summer."
So far Ricky has washed 40 cars. The work is paying off.
“I think by the time we give our donation on Monday; we will probably be just over $1,000.”
He says since he is becoming such an expert, he may have a new summer job.
