Albany senior care facility to start accepting COVID-19 patients Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Staff members at an Albany senior living facility are gearing up to start housing people impacted by COVID-19.
On Monday, Innovative Senior Solutions in Albany will start admitting more than just seniors.
They will also open for individuals with disabilities who have been exposed to COVID-19, or who have the virus.
Officials tell us they want to be part of the solution.
Also, they are keeping everyone’s safety in mind.
Eshonda Blue is the CEO of Innovative Senior Solutions.
"So we have full PPE here ready to go of course we have a routine cleaning schedule where we’re sanitizing, they call them frequently touched locations throughout the facility. So yes we are ready,” said Blue.
Blue said they are hoping to partner with Phoebe and the Department of Public Health.
She said they can hold 24 patients and a trained registered nurse, LPN, and others are on staff.
The facility is located on 1400 West Oakridge Drive.
You can contact them at (229) 380-4719.
