DHEC announces 142 additional cases, 8 new deaths in Saturday update

DHEC announces 142 additional cases, 8 new deaths in Saturday update
Health officials have announced 142 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and eight more virus-related deaths. (Source: Stock Image/ Pexels)
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 11, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 4:29 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 142 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and eight more virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,207, and those who have died to 80, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

As of Saturday afternoon, there have been a total of 30,093 coronavirus tests with 26,886 testing negative and 3,207 testing positive.

Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.

The most positive cases are in Richland County with 479 followed by Charleston County with 331.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT FOR FRIDAY, APRIL 10 TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 191 6
Berkeley County 67 1
Charleston County 331 1
Colleton County 15 1
Dorchester County 67 1
Georgetown County 32 1
Orangeburg County 37 0
Williamsburg County 15 0

Currently, state health officials estimate there are a total of 19,700 cases in the state. The estimate counts represent people who are potentially undiagnosed.

According to state health officials, estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community

“By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community,” DHEC officials said.

TOTAL ESTIMATED CASES FOR LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES AS OF FRIDAY, APRIL 10 TOTAL
Beaufort County 1,173
Berkeley County 412
Charleston County 2,033
Colleton County 92
Dorchester County 412
Georgetown County 197
Orangeburg County 227
Williamsburg County 92

As of Saturday afternoon, 5,657 hospital beds are available and 6,012 were being used, according to data provided by DHEC.

DHEC is continuing to encourage South Carolinians to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their home to prevent the spread of the disease.

Health officials also recommended the following steps that the public should be doing:

  • Monitoring for symptoms
  • Practicing social distancing
  • Avoiding touching frequently touched items
  • Regularly washing your hands

“Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems,” DHEC officials said.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.