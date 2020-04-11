‘Do not take this lightly’: Officials say African-Americans more at risk of COVID-19-related deaths

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Dougherty County, the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 continues to rise.
According to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, new statistics show African Americans are at a higher risk of dying from the deadly virus.
The coronavirus has made the City of Albany a hotspot, and African Americans are one of the groups of people with a higher risk of death due to the virus especially if they have underlying health issues, according to Fowler.
“It could be diabetes, some kind of heart condition or it could be cancer,” Fowler told us.
African Americans are also more likely to be obese, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Obesity is also an underlying condition that puts people at a higher risk of death.
If these health issues become exposed to the coronavirus, it can become very problematic.
Fowler says that no one could have predicted this would happen, but he said we can slow it down.
“To me when it first came out, I think we were taking it lightly, But I think it is more serious now because it is affecting people we know,” Fowler said.
After two funerals in February, the virus has since spread throughout the city affecting everyone in its path.
We spoke with Bishop Victor Powell who said he has lost at least two members of his church since.
"COVID-19, let me tell you, is merciless number one. It is a merciless virus and it is not a color virus, Powell said.
Powell said he feels like many African Americans did not take the threat as seriously until the deaths started happening close to home.
“Do not take this lightly. If you don’t practice social distancing, if you don’t master masking, gloving up or staying at home, developing other habits; you might die,” Powell heavily expressed.
According to Coroner Fowler, 67 people have passed away from the virus in Dougherty County.
53 of those were African Americans. In age groups ranging from 30 to 90 years of age.
Powell suggested healthy eating, exercise, and staying on top of your health while practicing social distancing and other preventative measures.
"We’ve got to talk to our community about health issues. I’ve been telling folks, I’m not trying to be Arnold Schwarzenegger, I’m just trying to be healthy,' Bishop Powell said.
Fowler said he feels the City of Albany will never be the same after the pandemic.
“It will never be the same again. I don’t think we will ever get to that point where we do what we use to do. Will it ever get back normal? I don’t think we will be got back to that point,” Fowler told us.
Fowler said he just wants people to take the virus and the pandemic seriously...their lives may depend on it.
