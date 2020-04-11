Downtown restaurant offers free meal for anyone that tips employees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -One local restaurant in downtown Savannah estimates they’re serving over 300 people a day for free.
Restaurants across the country are having to make adjustments amid COVID-19, and in Savannah, it’s no different, but like the sign says, “Pizza is essential”.
Kay’s Pizza at the corner of Congress Street and Whitaker Street in downtown Savannah is giving a free lunch combo to anyone who walks through the door two slices of their pizza and a fountain drink from noon to three.
The majority of tips for employees came late-night when people were leaving the bars, but with the bars closed, they’re hoping that the extra foot traffic may bring in tips for the workers and a meal to someone in need.
“Seeing the grocery stores, you know, getting less and less, harder to get into, empty shelves, and, it was more just - help the community," said Quincy, the General Manager of Kay’s Pizza. "The boss said, the big boss, 'if we’re going to lose money, we’re going to lose it the right way.”
“Every day I’ve come here, thrown a couple of bucks in the bucket for their tip," said Eric Koenig, an out of work restaurant employee. "They feed me, it sustains me. I only eat two meals a day and this is one of them, and without Kay’s, I’d be in big trouble.”
You can still order a whole pizza as carry-out and on Uber Eats.
A free meal won’t solve all the problems during these trying times, but a little pizza certainly doesn’t hurt anything.
