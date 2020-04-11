First Alert: Severe storms, damaging wind possible Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There has already been severe weather across the south-central plains on Saturday, with an outbreak potentially looming across the deep south on Easter Sunday. There’s a Moderate Risk (4 out of 5) for severe weather across portions of LA, AR, MS & AL. The threats of damaging wind, tornadoes & hail extends from TX to KY & western GA. Our severe threat in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire is low on Sunday, but scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible after mid-morning.