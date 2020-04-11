First Alert: Severe storms possible on Monday

We’ll cool to the upper 50s and lower 60s inland with mid to upper 60s along the coast Easter morning. There will be isolated showers around in the morning with temperatures warming to the mid 70s by lunchtime. If you are having a small Easter egg hunt, you’ll have to dodge showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late morning into the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 70s followed by 60s in the evening with a few straggling showers.