Governor asks Georgians to not attend church services in-person

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -In an effort to prevent further coronavirus outbreaks, Governor Brian Kemp is pleading with Georgians not to attend any church services in person this Easter Sunday.
You are urged to use online or call-in services instead.
The governor issued a statement that reads in part “If you attend worship services in person, you risk exposure to coronavirus - potentially endangering your life, the lives of your neighbors, and your loved ones. I know this decision is difficult, but we will get through this together.”
Governor Kemp's statewide shelter in place order lasts through the end of April.
Houses of worship are still allowed to hold services as long as people remain 6 feet apart.
