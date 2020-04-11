Life Church at Ardsley Park hosts social distancing Easter egg hunt

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As many churches are having to change their Easter plans due to COVID-19.
One church here at home found a new way for families to go Easter egg hunting and social distance at the same time.
Life Church at Ardsley Park hosted their first Egg-Venture.
Church leaders painted and placed 12 four foot tall eggs around different local businesses throughout midtown Savannah.
All families had to do were look for clues on the church’s Facebook page, take pictures of the eggs they found and upload them.
Pastor Jon Tillman says the event was a good way for families to practice social distancing and celebrate the Easter season during a time like this.
“One of our hopes in this was that our community would know that we care for them," said Pastor Tillman. "That we love them and we want to continue to be active so even if we do have to adjust the way that we can practically serve our community, we want to continue to serve our community.”
