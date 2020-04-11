Local coaching legend dies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jim Walsh, Sr. died Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. from an illness he had been battling for some time.
He spent decades coaching in Savannah, including coaching the Benedictine Cadets from 1970-1994. He served as Athletic Director at BC as well.
Walsh spent 1960-1969 coaching at Pacelli.
Walsh played his college ball at Auburn, alongside another coaching legend, Vince Dooley.
He won four region titles and coached 20 All-State players.
Walsh sent numerous players to division-one programs, including four players on Georgia’s 1980 National Championship team. He sent players to then likes of Alabama, Georgia Tech, and South Carolina as well. He even had three players make it to the NFL: Bill Searcey, Andrew Province, and Josh Mallard.
In 25 seasons at Benedictine, Walsh compiled a 185-82-1 one overall record, and led the team to 13 city titles. Walsh is a member of the elite group of coaches who have 200 wins, with a career record of 234-113-6.
He is in the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame.
Arrangements haven’t been announced at this time.
