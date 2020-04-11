Over 12,000 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 12,261 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the 7 p.m. Saturday (4/11) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now at 437. A total of 2,491 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Five deaths have been reported in Chatham County, one in Bryan County, one death in Bulloch County, one in Effingham County, and one in Toombs County.
Over 46,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide with over 12,000 positive results.
The following are the number of confirmed cases for counties in the WTOC viewing area, according to DPH:
- Appling County: 9
- Bacon County: 14
- Bryan County: 29
- Bulloch County: 16
- Camden County: 19
- Candler County: 4
- Chatham County: 146
- Effingham County: 20
- Glynn County: 34
- Jeff Davis: 1
- Liberty County: 16
- Long County: 1
- McIntosh County: 3
- Screven County: 5
- Toombs County: 11
- Tattnall County: 3
- Wayne County: 4
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.