Reidsville organization keeps Easter tradition alive despite COVID-19 pandemic

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Way before the COVID-19 pandemic, an organization in Reidsville has been putting a twist on Easter for decades, with a drive through Easter egg giveaway.
This year it fit right in with social distancing in place.
Though it may not be your typical Easter egg tradition but it’s getting the job done.
For 42 years Lenton Brown has been putting on his annual drive through Easter egg giveaway and this year was no different.
“Each church would have their own Easter egg hunt and what happen was, we went to another church and they told us we couldn’t do it because we weren’t a member of that church," Brown said. "I said when I got up some size I was going to do another Easter egg hunt where everybody can come and by gracious we did.”
Brown and his family started the Easter Egg foundation or E.E., as a way to give back to the community.
“As a military person trying to give back to my community I wanted to continue and that’s what we’ve done."
He said as a kid growing up he knew how important traditions were so it was only right he kept it going full circle.
"It gives me joy to see other kids having fun like I did when I was younger."
With more and more families getting in on the tradition.
“I’ve been apart of this for a lot of years now I brought my kids and now I’m bringing my grandkids and it’s really important that somebody in the community always does something to give back,” said William Carwell Jr.
So though the pandemic may have changed everyone’s way of life, Brown said it’s the little things that keeps them going.
"This is the time when Christ arose on the cross this is what it’s all about.”
