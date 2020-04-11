Rincon family brings Disney home for child’s birthday

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) -Disney World made it’s way to a house in Rincon after one family’s trip had to be postponed.
The Donaldson family was upset when they found out they couldn’t go to Disney World. However, they put their creativity to the test and transformed their house into a full experience.
Their daughter’s 11th birthday was supposed to be celebrated at the Disney parks. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, they had to change their plans. Mother Pamela Donaldson says it took more than a week to recreate the experience. From riding Splash Mountain to a parade, to the staple Mickey ice cream and ending the night watching fireworks at the castle it was a stay-at-home trip with memories to last a lifetime.
“I decorated the outside of the house like the castle and the Disney World sign and then I did different places in our house as Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios,” Donaldson says.
“All of my friends were there and they all said happy birthday to me,” says daughter Camille.
Camille got to take pictures with Disney characters and wear all of her Disney outfits all day. The family says they plan to reschedule the trip as soon as they can.
