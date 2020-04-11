Savannah PD uses drones for social distancing education

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is pulling out a new tool to get the message out about practicing social distancing.
“This is the Savannah Police Department, due to the current health emergency, members of the public are reminded to keep a safe distance of six feet from others"
The message will be heard through a drone with a PSA system.
Police Chief Roy Minter said this limits the contact officers have with the public, while still getting the message out.
The drone was used on Saturday in Forsyth Park, and the chief said people should expect them in other parts of the city.
“All areas where we know there’s a possibility of large crowds gathering," Chief Minter said. "Whether that’s the parks or whether that’s other neighborhood area, even the basketball courts.”
The chief said drones are already used in investigations, and the tech team suggested them as another public safety tool.
Mayor Van Johnson said: “Through Chief Minter and our wonderful team, we’ve be able to adapt this technology for the times we’re living in now.”
There will be a pilot and observer for each drone in use.
