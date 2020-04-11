Showers possible on Easter, followed by strong storms Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll cool to the upper 50s and lower 60s inland with mid to upper 60s along the coast Easter morning. There will be isolated showers around in the morning with temperatures warming to the mid 70s by lunchtime. If you are having a small Easter egg hunt, you’ll have to dodge showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late morning into the afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s followed by 60s in the evening with a few straggling showers.
Sunday Tybee Island Tides: 0.6′ 6:38PM | 7.7′ 12:20PM | 1.1′ 6:43PM
There has already been severe weather across the south-central plains on Saturday, with an outbreak potentially looming across the deep south on Easter Sunday. There’s a Moderate Risk (4 out of 5) for severe weather across portions of LA, AR, MS & AL. The threats of damaging wind, tornadoes & hail extends from TX to KY & western GA.
Our severe threat in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire is low on Sunday, but scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible after mid-morning.
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our western communities at daybreak, moving toward the coast through the morning into the afternoon. All of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire is under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. Along with heavy rain and lightning, these storms have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts (up to 70mph), a few tornadoes a hail.
Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts! Since the storms will move in Monday morning, make sure your devices are charged and on before going to bed Sunday night.
Temperatures will still make it to the mid 80s on Monday, even with the storms. Tuesday will be cooler with highs near 80 degrees. Showers chances persist through midweek. Cooler air moves in during the second half of the week. Highs only make it to 70 degrees on Thursday with Friday morning inland temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 40s Friday morning.
