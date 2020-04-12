An Easter marked by tornadoes, storms across the South

FILE - In this April 29, 2014 file image taken from video, people enter a community storm shelter during a tornado watch in Tuscaloosa, Ala. As each day brings the United States closer to peak severe weather season, Tornado Alley residents are facing a difficult question: Is it better to take on a twister outside a community shelter or to face the possibility of contracting the new coronavirus inside one? (Source: AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)