First Alert: Strong storms likely Monday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover holds with a few spotty showers lingering this afternoon into the evening. Temperatures remain in the low 70s this evening as the wind continues to gust close to 30 miles per hour at times. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at midnight though noon as southerly winds will gust from the south close to 40 miles per hour, even ahead of the line of thunderstorms.
Monday Tybee Island Tides: 8.6' 12:55AM | 0.7' 7:33AM | 6.1' 1:17PM
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our western communities at daybreak, moving toward the coast through the morning into the early afternoon. All of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire is under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather. Along with heavy rain and lightning, these storms have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts (up to 70mph) along with a few tornadoes a hail.
Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts! Since the storms will move in Monday morning, make sure your devices are charged and on before going to bed Sunday night.
Temperatures still reach the mid 80s Monday, but cooler air begins to filter in on Tuesday with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s and highs near 80 degrees. Showers and a chance for an isolated thunderstorm move in late Tuesday into Wednesday, when highs will drop to the low to mid 70s.
Thursday morning will be on the cool side for this time of the year with morning lows near 50 degrees!
