First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms, damaging wind possible Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - To our west, there is a Moderate Risk (4 out of 5) for severe weather across portions of LA, AR, MS, AL & GA. The threats of damaging wind, tornadoes & hail extends from TX to KY & western GA.
Our severe threat in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire is low on Easter Sunday, but scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible after mid-morning.
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our western communities at daybreak, moving toward the coast through the morning into the afternoon. All of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire is under a Moderate Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather. Along with heavy rain and lightning, these storms have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts (up to 70mph) along with a few tornadoes a hail.
Timing: Storms move in to our western communities at daybreak, heading toward the coast through the morning. Most of these storms will be offshore after lunchtime.
Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts! Since the storms will move in Monday morning, make sure your devices are charged and on before going to bed Sunday night.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
