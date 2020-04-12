First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms, damaging wind possible Monday

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our western communities at daybreak, moving toward the coast through the morning into the afternoon. All of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire is under a Moderate Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather. Along with heavy rain and lightning, these storms have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts (up to 70mph) along with a few tornadoes a hail.