Georgia Power gives tips on how to stay prepared before severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Power said they are committed to providing reliable service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They offered several important safety tips and storm resources as severe weather is expected to impact the area.
Georgia Power said they constantly monitor changing weather conditions and are prepared to respond to service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather, while still taking proactive actions including social distancing and precautions to help protect customers and employees from the spread of the coronavirus.
In the field, the power restoration process includes these key steps:
- Assessing Conditions – Georgia Power says damage assessment teams work to identify trouble spots and the resources needed to fix them, which could involve coming onto customers’ property. Crews will employ appropriate distancing efforts and customers are asked to keep children and pets indoors and maintain safe distances from crew members as well.
- Making Repairs – Georgia Power says crews focus on repairs that return power to the greatest number of customers in the least amount of time.
Ways you can help keep workers safe while they work in the field:
- If you see utility crews, please stay back a minimum of six feet – much more if they are working.
- Please, no cookies or treats for workers during this time. Give a wave or thumbs up to workers you see. They’ll understand your gratitude as they work to keep the lights on.
- Don’t touch utility trucks or equipment. Electric providers are operating under modified conditions to keep workers safe, which includes additional cleaning and sanitation of tools and equipment.
- Post your appreciation for lineworkers on social media using the hashtag #ThankaLineman. April is Lineworkers Appreciation Month.
Georgia Power wants to remind customers to keep safety first during severe weather and offers the following storm tips:
- Before a Storm: Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.
- During a Storm: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity - appliances, metal objects and water.
- After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off power lines or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage.
Georgia Power offers tips on outage alerts, outage maps, and how to build an emergency kit on their YouTube Storm Channel.
Customers can also follow the progress on outages on Georgia Power’s website.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.