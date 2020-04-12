Gov. Kemp announces construction of 200-bed COVID-19 facility at Georgia World Congress Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp announced on Sunday that the state of Georgia has executed a contract with Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE) to build a 200-bed facility at the Georgia World Congress Center.
A press release says that construction will begin immediately to prepare the facility ahead of the Peach State’s projected peak date of COVID-19 cases. That date is April 26.
“Across Georgia, we have partnered with existing healthcare infrastructure to greatly expand our surge capacity, and now we have a dedicated team building out a temporary facility at the Georgia World Congress Center for potential COVID-19 patient surge,” said Governor Kemp. “We are working around the clock to prepare for future needs and ensure the health and well-being of our state. I am truly honored to have Georgia’s best, brightest, and most dedicated public servants working on this critically important project.”
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring more information to this story.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.