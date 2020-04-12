Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is considered the perfect prospect for today’s NFL because of his versatility and uncommon skill set that allow him to seamlessly play all over the football field. NFL teams have been waiting for prospects such as Simmons to counter all the offensive innovations that have been lighting up scoreboards for so many years. Simmons can play on all three levels of defense and never has to come off the field regardless of what offenses are doing. He also won't have to choose one position or another in the NFL because his role can change week to week.
UNDATED (AP) — Simon Pagenaud has won IndyCar's first virtual race on an oval . His victory came at a simulated Michigan International Speedway. Sage Karam dominated the race but a spectacular crash at the start jumbled strategies and Karam pitted from the lead with 14 laps remaining. It allowed Pagenaud and Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin to cycle into a 1-2 finish. Dale Earnhardt Jr., meanwhile, scored a podium finish in his IndyCar iRacing debut. He was patient and saved fuel to finish third. Earnhardt said he'd race again the next time IndyCar goes to a virtual oval.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has hired former Old Dominion women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schaefer as the Bulldogs’ head coach. McCray-Penson was 53-40 the past three years at Old Dominion, her first head coaching job following nine seasons as a South Carolina assistant under Dawn Staley. The Lady Monarchs posted consecutive 20-win seasons under McCray-Penson. That includes going 24-6 overall and 14-4 last season in Conference USA, which selected her coach of the year. Schaefer left this week to become coach at Texas.