Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina COVID-19 deaths rise to 80
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Health officials say eight more people have died in South Carolina because of COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 80. A statement issued Saturday by the Department of Health and Environmental Control says at least five of the latest victims were elderly people with underlying health problems. Two other people are described as being middle-aged, but they also had underlying issues with their health. The state has 144 new cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus. That brings the statewide total to more than 3,200 people.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHURCH-EARLY EASTER
Church displaced by virus moves Easter service to beat storm
CLOVER, S.C. (AP) — The coronavirus has pushed the members of Relevant Church in Clover, South Carolina, out of their usual church setting. Impending bad weather made the church hold its Easter Sunday service on Saturday. Nearly 300 people pulled up in cars, SUVs and trucks to listen to Pastor Matt McGarity’s sermon on an FM radio station. Vehicles were carefully spaced apart and the congregation was asked to stay inside them — but many used horns and hazard lights to cheer on the message. Member Kelly Hills said the congregation felt the evening was like "any Easter morning. Joyful, expectant, hopeful.”
CIVIL RIGHTS SITES-GRANTS
South getting largest share of grants for civil rights sites
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southern states that were once the epicenter of the civil rights struggle are getting the largest share of federal grant money meant to preserve sites linked to the movement. The National Park Service says more than $14 million will go to 51 projects in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Alabama is getting the largest amount, $3.5 million. Most of the money will go to repair and restore historic black churches. That includes Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls died in a bombing. Other Deep South states including Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina are also getting money.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC mayor: Governor creating headaches with special waivers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The mayor of South Carolina’s capital city says he's pursuing an open-records request so police officers know which businesses are allowed to remain open under Gov. Henry McMaster’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus outbreak. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin told The Associated Press on Friday that he was filing a Freedom of Information request for the records so officers know when a business is out of compliance with closure directives. Governor’s spokesman Brian Symmes said the Commerce Department was working to publish a listing of businesses granted exemptions “as soon as possible.”
SEVERE WEATHER
Easter tornado threat poses safety dilemma during pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The threat of strong tornadoes on Easter is posing a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. Forecasters say an outbreak of severe thunderstorms with powerful twisters is likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley. More than 4.5 million people live in the area where dangerous weather is most likely, including Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi. While churches generally aren't holding indoor services, some plan drive-in worship in vehicles, which aren't safe during tornadoes. Some communities have waffled on whether to open storm shelters because of the virus threat.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Santee Cooper center as SC House-Senate feud gets angrier
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers had planned to meet for a few hours Wednesday so they wouldn't have to meet again until at least the summer to avoid the coronavirus. But a breakdown means at least one of the chambers will have to return before July 1 and pass a bill allowing the state to continue operating without a budget or South Carolina will shut down. House Speaker Jay Lucas says the Senate showed “a shameless abdication of leadership.” Senate President Harvey Peeler says the state would be better served if all lawmakers spent less time on public relations.