LowCo Strong movement to benefit Lowcountry charities

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - You may have seen the “Savannah Strong” and “912” t-shirts being sold in the Coastal Empire to help local businesses. Now, South Carolina has a similar movement.
“LowCo Strong” is a movement created by the founder of LowCo Sports.
Justin Jarrett, the founder, said that when the RBC Heritage golf tournament was canceled, his mind immediately went to the charities that depend on funds from that week.
The Heritage Classic Foundation distributed $3.2 million dollars to different charities in 2019 alone.
That’s how the LowCo t-shirt design was born. The t-shirts are available in women’s (XS-2XL) and men’s (sizes XS-3XL) and youth sizes M and L. All shirts are $20, add $2 for 2XL and 3XL. $10 goes to the charity of your choice.
Pockets Full of Sunshine is an organization for adults with special needs. They’ll help in printing the shirts, and students in need of service hours will deliver them to mailboxes.
“Ever since we realized the Heritage was not going to happen this year, I’ve been really distressed for what that was going to look like for the charities here in the Lowcountry," said Jarrett. "They depend so much on that event for their funding and all those civic groups who handle the concessions and things like that, you know, do a ton of their fundraising through the Heritage as well, so I knew that was going to be a tremendous hit for our community, and at a time where more and more residents need those charities more than ever, you know?”
Orders close by midnight on April 20th and will be delivered in early May.
They’ve already sold over 100 shirts in just a few days. Currently, there are 12 charities to choose from.
If you want your Lowcountry charity or school booster club to be added to the list of recipients, you can email LowcoSports@gmail.com or esshhi2@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.