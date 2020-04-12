LowCo Strong movement to benefit Lowcountry charities

“Ever since we realized the Heritage was not going to happen this year, I’ve been really distressed for what that was going to look like for the charities here in the Lowcountry," said Jarrett. "They depend so much on that event for their funding and all those civic groups who handle the concessions and things like that, you know, do a ton of their fundraising through the Heritage as well, so I knew that was going to be a tremendous hit for our community, and at a time where more and more residents need those charities more than ever, you know?”