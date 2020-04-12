Quarantine Concerts at Tybee Post Theater reach thousands

Tybee Post Theater (Source: WTOC)
By Bria Bolden | April 12, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 5:24 PM

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Have you ever wanted to watch a live concert from home?

Quarantine Concerts on Tybee Island is doing just that by giving local artists a chance to play their music and also give those at home a live concert to tune into.

The group started hosting live concerts at the Tybee Post Theater and putting them on different video platforms like Facebook Live a month ago.

Now, they have thousands of viewers each weekend.

Executive Producer Michael Gaster says the series is not only giving local musicians a place to perform but it’s also giving those at home something to look forward to.

“This is giving them a stage to be creative and to play their music," said Gaster. "And giving the audience something a little different because it’s all very different right now, especially watching a concert from home.”

The next concert will be streamed on Saturday.

