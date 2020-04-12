Savannah Bananas remain optimistic about upcoming season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah Bananas are just six weeks away from what is supposed to be opening day for the team.
Team owner Jesse Cole says that the team owners and the Coastal Plain League commissioner are having a conference call every-other-month to discuss plans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change.
He says Bananas employees are having video calls weekly in the meantime, planning new ways to keep fans positive and entertained on social media during this time.
Cole says he believes the Bananas will play this season, but it might not be on May 28th as planned.
“I’m very optimistic that there will be an opening day,” Cole said. “I’m not sure when that opening day will be, so at this point, I’m definitely optimistic that we will play. I think, you know, especially in Savannah, we have a huge responsibility, not only for the safety of the community but a responsibility to bring everybody back together again.”
Cole added that since college baseball season was canceled early in the season, they’re expecting the most talented crop of players the league has seen yet.
The Bananas are supposed to face their rival the Macon Bacon at Historic Grayson Stadium on Thursday, May 28th at 7:00 p.m. for opening night.
