Wilmington Island residents celebrate Easter during pandemic

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Easter traditions have had to change for many this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Families weren’t able to go to church, do large Easter egg hunts or even be with some family members.
Two Wilmington Island families said waking up on Sunday morning was extremely different.
Typically the Roberts family and Peters family say they would have gotten dressed up and went to mass before taking part in their other holiday traditions. One family says this new way of celebrating has come with many positives, but even with the “new” way of celebrating, some things were hard to come to terms with having to miss.
“It’s actually been nice to just watch church online and pick what churches we want to watch and not have the pressure of all day long being on a schedule," said Tonya Roberts. "Just being able to sit with them and enjoy them.”
