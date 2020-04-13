America’s Second Harvest Offers Grab & Go Meals for Children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is stepping up to help families put food on the table as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.
They are offering Grab & Go Meals for children in Chatham, Effingham, Liberty & Tattnall Counties. Children will be 18 years and younger will be available for these Service is for children 18 years old and younger. Each child must be present to pick up the meal. An updated list of locations for these meals is below:
Chatham County
These YMCA sites will be open 11am – 1pm starting Monday, March 30, Breakfast & Lunch.
- Habersham YMCA (6400 Habersham St., Savannah
- Islands YMCA (66 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah)
- Tybee Island YMCA (204 5th St., Tybee)
- West Broad YMCA (11 May St., Savannah)
- West Chatham YMCA (165 Isaac G. LaRoche Dr., Pooler)
Savannah:
Grab & Go Breakfast & Lunch:
- Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club (510 E Charlton St) 11am – 12:30pm
- Salvation Army (3000 Bee Rd) 12pm – 1pm
- First Bryan Baptist Church, Yamacraw Village (575 W Bryan St) 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 pm
- Performance Initiatives (2653 Causton Bluff Drive) 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Urban Hope (1601 Barnard St) 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Grab & Go Supper:
- These Community Centers will be open from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday for Grab & Go Supper distribution.
- Carver Heights Community Center (905 Collat St.)
- Crusader Community Center (81Coffee Bluff Villa Rd.)
- Delaware Community Center (1815 Lincoln St.)
- Moses Jackson Community Center (1401 Richard St.)
- Tatemville Community Center (333 Coleman St.)
- Tompkins Community Center (2333 Ogeechee Rd.)
- W.W. Law Regional Center (900 East Bolton St.)
Effingham County
This site will be open 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. starting Wednesday, April 1, Breakfast & Lunch.
- Effingham YMCA (1224 Patriot Drive, Rincon)
Liberty County
- Liberty County YMCA (201 Marylou Dr, Hinesville) 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Breakfast & Lunch
- Regency Place Apts (100 Regency Place, Hinesville) 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Breakfast & Lunch
- Liberty County Schools – All Schools will be open 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Breakfast & Lunch
- Joseph Martin (1000 Joseph Martin Road, Hinesville)
- Button Gwinnett (635 Taylor Rd, Hinesville)
- Pre K (206 Bradwell St, Hinesville)
- Frank Long (920 Long Frasier Dr, Hinesville)
- Lyman Hall (1396 Shaw Rd, Hinesville)
- Taylor’s Creek (378 Airport Rd, Hinesville)
Second Harvest will be providing meals to the Liberty County Board of Education to cover Liberty County Spring Break for April 13-17. These meals will be distributed on 14 existing Bus Routes.
Tattnall County
This site will be open 11:30 am – 1:30 pm starting Monday, April 13, Lunch Only:
- New Horizons Community Outreach Center (184 Shepards Bridge Rd., Reidsville)
- Menu will be posted to their Facebook page.
