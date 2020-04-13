Calm after the storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After at least two tornadoes touched down Monday morning, we’re quiet across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. A cold front will stall in to our south Tuesday. Low pressure develops along the front to brewing back some rain chances Wednesday. High pressure builds in Thursday into Friday.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 54-64.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers especially south of I-16. Highs 76-84.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 50s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
