Campaign signs stolen in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Prosecutors say someone could soon be criminally charged in a case of stolen campaign signs.
The district attorney in Candler County says this is a serious matter that goes beyond the property’s dollar value.
You might have heard “all’s fair in love, war, and politics.” But someone in Candler County could be facing charges.
One of the three candidates for coroner went to the sheriff’s office and reported somebody had stolen signs they’d put out for the campaign.
The sheriff’s office recused themselves from the case and requested the District Attorney’s office get involved and they requested the GBI. GBI agents looked at evidence and interviewed people and took their findings to the DA.
District Attorney Hayward Altman says he’s reviewing it and looking at the principle of the case and not just the dollar amount for the signs.
“We’ve heard a lot about interfering in elections in recent years. That would be basically going out and interfering with the right of the people to have an election from from any kind of interference at all,” Altman said.
Altman says he hopes to have a decision whether or not to file charges this week, maybe as soon as Tuesday.
