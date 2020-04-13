Coronavirus numbers suggest African-Americans dying at a higher rate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the death toll continues to rise, new data is giving us a better picture of who’s being impacted most by the coronavirus.
Numbers suggest African-Americans are dying at a higher rate.
The state of Georgia, in the last couple of days, started reporting the racial breakdown of cases. So far, the state is only reporting this for a little less than half of the cases.
More than 5,400 cases out of 12,500 are African-American.
Nurse manager Tammi Brown, with the Coastal Health District, spoke about why this virus is impacting African-Americans at such a high rate.
“We know African-Americans are more likely to have underlying conditions that are responsible for serious or fatal outcomes with COVID-19, conditions like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, we know that those are prevalent in the African-American community,” Brown said. "With a lot of those illnesses, people may not even realize they have them if they’re not getting regular medical checkups. Someone could have diabetes and not know it...if they’re not getting regular healthcare they may not realize they have it.”
Brown also said she wants to reiterate this virus is not just the flu and that’s a common misconception.
She said it’s easier to catch, highly transmissible and people need to take it seriously.
