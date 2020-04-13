Coronavirus numbers suggest African-Americans dying at a higher rate

“We know African-Americans are more likely to have underlying conditions that are responsible for serious or fatal outcomes with COVID-19, conditions like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, we know that those are prevalent in the African-American community,” Brown said. "With a lot of those illnesses, people may not even realize they have them if they’re not getting regular medical checkups. Someone could have diabetes and not know it...if they’re not getting regular healthcare they may not realize they have it.”