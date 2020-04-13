Debris cleanup started in Liberty Co. after early-morning storm

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Counties across Georgia and South Carolina were hit by strong storms on Monday morning.
If you drive down several streets in Liberty County, trees in roadways is what many people are dealing with after storms ripped through many neighborhoods.
Liberty County Emergency Management Agency Director Larry Logan said clean-up efforts could take days, even weeks, to clear the damage.
He said some of the hardest hit areas in the county were Riceboro, Midway and Sunbury. Roofs were ripped off houses, trees uprooted, some even on top of homes.
With many people devastated, Logan says they can't confirm if a tornado touched down, but by the damage it's very likely. He said their main goal is to get the county back up and running as soon as possible.
"We believe it hasn't been assessed yet, but we believe we had a tornado that touched down here in Liberty County. The most significant damage we've seen are power lines down, we had power lines on roads and trees that are down in the roads, some of those are clear but there's still a lot of power outages. We have estimated several hundred people without power in this area,” Logan said.
Logan said the damage assessment team will be out in the coming days.
Thankfully, no injuries we reported in the county.
