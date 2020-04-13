First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds, severe storms Monday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. Gusty winds may down limbs, knock out power early this morning ahead of severe storms with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
Frequent wind gusts between 35 and 45 MPH have downed tree limbs and caused power outages across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry early this morning. The power may remain out in some homes as severe storms roll in.
A line of strong storms, with embedded severe storms, is forecast to enter western portions of the WTOC Viewing Area between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. and sweep through the Savannah Metro between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m.
Wind gusts to 70 MPH and a few tornadoes are possible this morning. Not everyone will see severe conditions. Wind gusts between 40 and 60 MPH will be more common; still strong enough to bring down trees and knock out more power.
Conditions rapidly improve late this morning and afternoon as storms push offshore. Warm, increasingly sunny and breezy weather is in the afternoon forecast.
Have a way – preferably multiple – to get severe weather alerts this morning. Keep in mind that your home’s power may be out as dangerous storms approach. A battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio or reliable app are great ways to remain alert, even when the power is out.
Tornado Watch – conditions are favorable for tornadoes to occur
Tornado Warning – a tornado is occurring; sighted or detected by radar
If you are placed under a Tornado Warning, immediately move away from windows and seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of your home. Bring objects, such as pillows, blankets or bike helmets, to protect yourself from flying debris – in a worst-case scenario.
Stay with the WTOC Weather Team for continued severe weather coverage this morning.
Experiencing a power outage? Check the Georgia Power Outage Map here for outage information and estimated restoration times.
