Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina virus update: 113 new cases, 2 more deaths
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials are reporting 113 new coronavirus cases. Sunday's update from the state health department also said there are two more deaths related to the disease the virus causes. The statement says the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state rose to more than 3,300. The death toll was 82. The statement said one of the two latest victims of the disease was an elderly person with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Charleston County. Another victim was described as a middle-aged resident of Greenville County with underlying health conditions.
INMATE-SEXUAL ASSAULT LAWSUIT
Woman who accused guard of prison sex assault gets $55,000
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A woman who was an inmate at a South Carolina prison has been given $55,000 to settle a lawsuit saying she was sexually assaulted by a prison guard. Records of the settlement obtained by WCSC-TV in Charleston said the guard assaulted seven woman in 2017 at the Goodman Correctional Institution in Columbia. None of the woman were named in the court papers. In the settlement, the Corrections Department did not concede the agency or guard did anything wrong. The agency says it investigated the allegations of sexual misconduct and did not find any wrongdoing. The guard has since retired.
ARMED ROBBERY SENTENCE
SC man gets 24 years for robbery as COVID-19 closes court
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who robbed at least three stores at gunpoint and fired at a South Carolina trooper trying to arrest him was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The federal hearing Friday was held outside a courtroom because of COVID-19. Prosecutors say 30-year-old D’Angelo Coakley was one of four people who robbed a Dollar General Store in Awendaw, a Verizon Store in Summerville, and a Verizon Store in Waxhaw, North Carolina, in 2017. Two of the other defendants are serving prison time while the fourth is awaiting sentencing. U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy says it is important for justice to continue even during a pandemic.
JET NOISE
169th Fighter Wing plans training in different areas over SC
MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. (AP) — Officials with the South Carolina Air National Guard say some areas of central South Carolina may hear the base’s jets more than usual. The Guard says some of the airspace its 169th Fighter Wing traditionally uses to train is closed, so the jets will make more flights over areas around Columbia. The flights by the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters will be in different areas over the next several weeks. The 169th Fighter Wing is responsible for providing around the clock alerts if anything unknown enters United States airspace. About 1,400 people serve in the South Carolina Air National Guard, which is located at McEntire Joint National Guard Base between Columbia and Sumter.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina COVID-19 deaths rise to 80
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Health officials say eight more people have died in South Carolina because of COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 80. A statement issued Saturday by the Department of Health and Environmental Control says at least five of the latest victims were elderly people with underlying health problems. Two other people are described as being middle-aged, but they also had underlying issues with their health. The state has 144 new cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus. That brings the statewide total to more than 3,200 people.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-EASTER
In divergent Easter celebrations, prayers for virus victims
Christians around the world celebrated an Easter Sunday upended by the coronavirus without the usual crowded church Masses and large family gatherings. Instead, they turned to the internet, television and radio from home to follow services that noted the grave impact of the pandemic. Some found novel ways to mark the holy day. Others still assembled in groups, but took precautions to try to avoid infection. But no matter how divergent the celebrations, the message from church leaders around the world remained consistent: prayers for the sick and dead and reassurances of God’s presence.