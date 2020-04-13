Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A woman who was an inmate at a South Carolina prison has been given $55,000 to settle a lawsuit saying she was sexually assaulted by a prison guard. Records of the settlement obtained by WCSC-TV in Charleston said the guard assaulted seven woman in 2017 at the Goodman Correctional Institution in Columbia. None of the woman were named in the court papers. In the settlement, the Corrections Department did not concede the agency or guard did anything wrong. The agency says it investigated the allegations of sexual misconduct and did not find any wrongdoing. The guard has since retired.