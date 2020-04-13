Maintenance workers put resident safety first while practicing social distancing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Maintenance workers at apartment complexes are another group of people working during this challenging time.
Unclogging the shower drain or changing a light bulb are things maintenance workers would do on a daily basis. However, right now, these types of repairs are being put on hold.
“The residents’ safety is our first concern.”
David Fernandez is the Maintenance Supervisor at the Georgetown Crossing Apartments.
“We ask that the residents use the appliances with respect where you don’t have to have us, as far as maintenance guys, coming to the apartments.”
Using appliances correctly is Fernandez’s way of making sure his team can avoid unnecessary visits to peoples’ apartments. The only time they’ll make contact is in an emergency.
“Your air conditioners, any kind of water leak.”
Other emergency situations include smoke detectors that aren’t working or an electrical problem.
“When using any kind of common area, like the mailbox, we ask you to wash your hands.”
Fernandez says they have a lot of residents who have regular maintenance requests, but it’s not safe to tend to these right now. The apartment complex is also keeping their doors closed and only doing virtual tours and appointment-only based meetings.
“You just don’t want to cross-contaminate anything because whatever we touch or that someone else has touched makes the germs get on you.”
Every day, the workers are still doing work around the complex. Fernandez says the hardest part is not seeing the residents and being able to help people with even the smallest thing.
“I say hello to them, they say hello back. That right there I do kind of miss.”
Fernandez says many apartment complexes have various common areas like a laundry room or even fire pits. He recommends that people stay away from them completely if they can.
