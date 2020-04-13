Monday: More severe weather gives way to afternoon sunshine

A line of strong storms, with embedded severe storms, is forecast to enter western portions of the WTOC Viewing Area between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. and sweep through the Savannah Metro between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. Wind gusts to 70 MPH and a few tornadoes are possible this morning. Not everyone will see severe conditions. Wind gusts between 40 and 60 MPH will be more common; still strong enough to bring down trees and knock out more power.