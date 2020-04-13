Monday: More severe weather gives way to afternoon sunshine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. Gusty winds may down limbs, knock out power early this morning ahead of severe storms with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
Windy weather has downed tree limbs and caused power outages across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry early this morning. The power may remain out in some homes as severe storms roll in.
A line of strong storms, with embedded severe storms, is forecast to enter western portions of the WTOC Viewing Area between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. and sweep through the Savannah Metro between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. Wind gusts to 70 MPH and a few tornadoes are possible this morning. Not everyone will see severe conditions. Wind gusts between 40 and 60 MPH will be more common; still strong enough to bring down trees and knock out more power.
Conditions rapidly improve late this morning and afternoon as storms push offshore. Warm, increasingly sunny and breezy weather is in the afternoon forecast.
Have AT LEAST one way to receive severe weather alerts this morning,
Cutter