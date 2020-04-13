Salvation Army serving hot meals to children and families in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Hot meals are being served to children and families in need.
The Salvation Army of Savannah says it will continue to serve meals at its Community Center on Bee Road through Wednesday.
Volunteers with the nonprofit also are handing out free children's books to families who would like one.
It’s part of the organization’s feeding program to help those affected by Coronavirus.
Here's how the meal service works:
The Salvation Army asks that families pull up curbside and stay in their cars to get the meals.
The events will be held at noon on Tuesday and Wednesday.
