Savannah Music Festival announces reschedule dates for some artists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Five concerts that were originally scheduled for the 2020 Savannah Music Festival season have been rescheduled as part of a special new fall concert series.
“It’s going to be interesting," says Ryan McMaken, artistic director of Savannah Music. "I think it’ll be a traffic jam. We just announced these reschedules for the fall, but fall in Savannah as you know has been jam-packed for the last 5 or 6 years, and to add this delay to that is going to be an interesting thing to see. But also next spring. People are ready for and I think craving cultural events.”
- St. Paul & the Broken Bones play September 3 at Lucas Theatre.
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit play September 11at the Johnny Mercer Theatre.
- Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers play October 9 at Lucas Theatre.
- Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis plays October 17 at the Johnny Mercer Theatre.
- Mandolin Orange plays November 11 at Lucas Theatre.
Another way the Savannah Music Festival has responded to the cancellation is by creating the Noon30 concert series. Artists who were scheduled to perform at the festival were able to submit acoustic performances to play online, with a link to their Venmo or PayPal accounts. You can watch one of those Noon30 concerts below.
