Savannah Music Festival announces reschedule dates for some artists

“It’s going to be interesting," says Ryan McMaken, artistic director of Savannah Music. "I think it’ll be a traffic jam. We just announced these reschedules for the fall, but fall in Savannah as you know has been jam-packed for the last 5 or 6 years, and to add this delay to that is going to be an interesting thing to see. But also next spring. People are ready for and I think craving cultural events.”