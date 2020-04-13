Screven Co. man describes terrifying moments as strong storm destroys his house

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s hard to describe the scene along Newington Highway in Screven County on Monday.
You could drive for miles without seeing nearly any serious damage but in one area, just about a mile or so wide, it looked as if the storm has just swooped down right on top of them.
Destroying trees, power lines, lifting cars, and even pulling apart homes.
One of those homes, belongs to Marcus Edwards, who woke up to find the storm right on top of him.
“It sounded like a train. It was pretty scary,” said Edwards, describing the terrifying scene as he sat inside his Screven County home Monday morning helpless.
“I noticed the wind had started picking up. It kept gaining speed, gaining speed and finally, it ripped a hole in my ceiling. Like I could see, there was rain coming in from the hole in my ceiling," Edwards said.
Worst-case scenarios running through Edward’s mind as seconds passed like hours.
“I didn’t know if there was a tree that was going to fall on us and crush us. Or, you know, it was going to pick me up and take me with it man I don’t know, it just happened so quick.”
And just as quickly as it came, it was gone. Edwards and his friend in the home at the time left uninjured.
But the home, which has been in his family for generations, wasn’t so lucky.
“You know we all pretty much grew up in that house. But now it’s pretty much wrecked and we’ll probably have it bulldozed," Edwards said.
Edwards’ home wasn’t the only one damaged in the storms.
In fact, a handful of others along that same stretch of Newington Highway were dealt a similar blow. But despite the damage, Screven County EMA director Harvey Cryder knows it could have been much worse.
“There is some very fortunate people in Screven County right now," said Cryder, "the way those houses were destroyed, and roofs ripped off of them, to have no injuries, we’re just blessed beyond means.”
A sentiment even Edwards could agree with. Finding comfort and hope knowing he isn’t going through this alone.
“It’s nice knowing you have somebody during the tough times. It’s kind of reassuring you know. Knowing that I got somebody, I got many people to help me out in a time like this," Edwards said.
As Edwards and many others continue to clean up, Cryder says he believes the Red Cross is already working with many of these families of have been displaced due to the storms, working to get them all back on their feet.
