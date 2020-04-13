Several Huddle House locations opening ‘markets’ to help community

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Huddle House locations in Georgia are offering groceries directly to customers as a way to support the community.
The general manager of the Rincon Huddle House says a lot of people have been using the market. She describes it as a "hit" in the community.
The Huddle Market is not only helping the community in need, but it's also keeping employees on the payroll. The locations are selling meats, produce, condiments, toilet paper and much more.
Customers can call in orders and pick them up curbside. The Rincon general manager says the prices for the items are pretty close to what you'd pay at the grocery store. She also says they're constantly being restocked and if they do run out of one item, it's not a worry.
"We're offering groceries for our community in hopes to keep them out of the grocery stores. We get a truck like every three days and if I don't have it at my location, I can go to another location and have it for them within three hours at most,” Reva Hammons said.
The Huddle Market is open during normal business hours, which is Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
A list of Huddle House locations that are participating:
- Sylvania, GA (CORP)
- Eatonton, GA (CORP)
- Cairo, GA (CORP)
- Cedartown GA
- Millen, GA (CORP)
- Louisville, GA (CORP)
- Springfield, GA (CORP)
- Rincon, GA (CORP)
- Monroe, GA (CORP)
- Lithonia, GA (CORP)
- Augusta, GA (CORP)
- Douglas, GA (CORP)
- Pelham, GA (CORP)
- Nahunta, GA
- Dublin, GA (CORP)
- Harlem, GA
- Trenton, GA
- Calhoun, GA
- McRae
- Eastman
