SLIDESHOW: Storm damage across Southeast Ga., South Carolina Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple locations across the WTOC viewing area are reporting damage to homes from severe storms that passed through overnight.
Bryan County Emergency Management Agency says the county did fairly well, only seeing trees down. Crews are working to remove debris from Highway 144. They say this should be cleared up in the next few hours.
Coastal Electric Cooperative reports that 3,740 people are without power. Several trees are blocking Highway 38 to Colonels Island in Liberty County.
The Hampton County EMA Director confirms that five people are dead. Hampton County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook that residents have experienced significant damage from the storms. They report power lines and trees are down, with storm debris in the roads.
Wayne County Emergency Agency is reporting approximately 35 homes as damaged or destroyed with widespread power outages. There are no deaths, but three people have been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
