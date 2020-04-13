Tournament director reflects on cancellation of RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -The attention of the golf world would have been on our area this week with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, beginning this Monday with the traditional opening ceremony on the 18th green.
The Heritage, of course, cancelled like all other professional sports, so there will not be a crowd at Harbour Town. Fans will also miss out on the ceremonial first shot hit into the Calibigue Sound accompanied by a cannon blast.
For tournament director Steve Wilmot, tournament week will be sad and strange without the crowds and the pros and the energy at Harbour Town. Those feelings will hit home when Wilmot would have been enjoying the ceremony that brings together all of the elements of the area’s largest sporting event.
“We have a tradition like no other with an opening ceremony every year,” said Wilmot. “CT Pan was excited about being here, he has been a great defending champion for us, thousands in the bleachers behind us. We would be standing in the Calibogue Club here...It’s going to be tough for this community.”
The opening ceremony is an event Wilmot usually has the time and opportunity to enjoy before the week gets too crazy for him. But it is just the first of so many components of a tournament he has been involved with for 34 years that he will miss having in his community this year.
"I like to sit back, it certainly sets the tone, Wilmot said. "Right after the opening ceremony, we have the first pro-am, the players are registered, and Thursday morning, it’s go with all the sponsors and hospitality and concessions, it’s amazing what does happen, that’s for sure.
Harbour Town is closed and awfully quiet. But we are not the only ones missing it.
At noon on Monday, the time the opening ceremony was scheduled for, the tournament will post on its website a taped message from CBS’s Jim Nantz, saying what a big part of his year and the PGA Tour schedule the Heritage is and how much he is looking forward to being back on Head next year.
