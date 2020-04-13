Two dead, two seriously injured following storm in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people have died and two others were seriously injured after severe weather passed through Orangeburg County early Monday morning.
According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, the two residents died in a home on Preserver Road in Neeses. The sheriff said the home was lifted up by heavy winds and carried over to the highway.
Deputies found several others trapped in homes. Sheriff Ravenell said two young people were hospitalized following the storm with serious injuries. However, both of them are expected to be okay.
Officials have assessed some of the damage by flying overhead in a helicopter and are continuing to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.