Chatham Co. Police warns people to be vigilant ahead of stimulus check delivery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Chatham County Police Department wants people to be alert when it comes to their stimulus checks.
This warning impacts those who are getting paper checks.
If you are expecting a check, pay attention to your mail delivery. Here are some tips:
- Know when your mail arrives each day and get your mail quickly after it has been delivered.
- If you aren’t home at this time, ask a friend or family member to check your mail.
- If you will be out of town, put a hold on your mail delivery until you come back.
- Also, make sure your mailbox closes all the way. CCPD says an open lid is an invitation to thieves.
If you suspect mail theft, call your local police station or your post office.
