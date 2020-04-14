City of Savannah to begin hazard pay, distributing meals to homeless camps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has been very vocal in his attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city.
During a news conference Tuesday morning, Mayor Johnson continued to applaud Savannahians for their hard work in stopping the spread of COVID-19. For the most part, he's seeing less people out and, if they are out, they're wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
The mayor says hazard pay is now in effect for city workers who are required to work outside of their homes during this pandemic. The $2.50 pay raise is in effect now through May 29.
Savannah's interim city manager also spent some time at the podium Tuesday to give an update on how the city is helping its homeless population.
"The city has started working with the homeless authority to distribute MREs, the little packaged meals, to homeless camps. That distribution will begin today. In addition to that the city is working with the trade center authority on meal preparation to provide meals to the homeless camps. We will serve breakfast and lunch, roughly around 400 a day, and the homeless authority will also assist,” Interim City Manager Pat Monahan said.
The City of Savannah says it’s trying to expedite a solution for more permanent housing at these homeless camps.
The city manager says FEMA and the state of Georgia will cover most of the cost for the homeless camp food distribution, bringing a minimal cost to the city.
