Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 4-14-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stalled front will linger over our southern areas today. Low pressure will quickly move along the front tonight. This will bring a chance for showers and storms mainly south of Savannah and along the coast. The low moves away overnight as high pressure builds in and pushes the front further south Wednesday. This will allow for drier and cooler air Wednesday into Friday. Another cold front will impact the area Saturday with low pressure Sunday night into Monday. This will keep the weekend mostly cloudy with rain chances.