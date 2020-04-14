Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 4-14-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stalled front will linger over our southern areas today. Low pressure will quickly move along the front tonight. This will bring a chance for showers and storms mainly south of Savannah and along the coast. The low moves away overnight as high pressure builds in and pushes the front further south Wednesday. This will allow for drier and cooler air Wednesday into Friday. Another cold front will impact the area Saturday with low pressure Sunday night into Monday. This will keep the weekend mostly cloudy with rain chances.
Today will start mostly sunny then mostly cloudy late afternoon. Rain chances range from 20% northwest to 60% south and coast. Highs 76-83.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers and storms mainly through midnight, lows 57-64.
Wednesday starts mostly cloudy then partly cloudy by afternoon, highs 68-71.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows near 60.
