Funeral set for Benedictine coaching legend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah family lays to rest a coaching legend this week. The funeral made difficult by the ongoing pandemic.
In his 25 years at Benedictine, Jim Walsh, Sr. won nearly 200 games - many of them at Memorial Stadium. On Wednesday, the former Cadet coach will be laid to rest in Savannah.
Because of the current funeral and gathering guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, only immediate family will be able to attend the grave side service.
But others who knew the legendary coach won’t be shut out completely as the service will also be live streamed on Facebook.
Family members tell WTOC they felt it was important for those who got to know Walsh to be able to pay their respects, even if it’s only in a virtual manner.
In a statement the family says quote, “He meant so much to so many people.” And adding, “There are many former players of his that also look at him as a father figure and have recently lost a huge part of their life so they should be able to be present even if it is through Facebook live.”
Walsh’s service will be live streamed on the Fox and Weeks Funeral Service Facebook page beginning at 3:00 p.m.
