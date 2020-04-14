Georgia DOT undergoing railroad crossing, highway upgrades in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Projects in Muscogee, Harris, Talbot and Taylor counties are now underway after the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded new contracts.
More than 10 miles of Ga. Hwy. 36 from Ga. Hwy. 208 to Ga. Hwy. 41 in Harris and Talbot counties are set to be resurfaced. The GDOT contract was awarded to Robinson Paving Company in Columbus.
Construction is set to be completed by the beginning of spring 2021.
A second project in Muscogee, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford and Peach counties will upgrade signage and pavement markings at railroad crossing.
This project is set to be completed by the end of spring 2021.
