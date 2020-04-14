Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson’s racial slur cost him one of his primary NASCAR supporters. McDonald's and Credit One Bank ended its sponsorship of Larson and his No. 42 Chevrolet a day after the driver used the N-word during a live stream of a virtual race. The decision came hours after NASCAR and Chip Ganassi Racing suspended Larson indefinitely. NASCAR ordered Larson, who is half Japanese, to complete a sensitivity training course before he can be reinstated. Larson was competing in an iRacing event when he appeared to lose communication with his spotter. He said during a check of his microphone “you can’t hear me?” That was followed by the N-word.