$7 million awarded for coastal region transportation projects

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Three new road construction projects will start this year in Evans, Glynn and Liberty counties.
The Georgia Department of Transportation approved APAC Atlantic to repave 12 miles of Highway 84 in Liberty County. The section will be between Doc Martin Road and just east of Interstate 95. It’s between Midway and Flemington. GDOT says about 23,000 vehicles travel this stretch of Highway 84 every day.
There is no word yet on when this project will start but it is supposed to be finished by February 2021.
Also, Gregory Bridge Company will rebuild the bridge over Cedar Creek in Evans County. This is State Route 169. The bridge is four miles northwest of Claxton. The current bridge was built in 1957.
Once work begins, there will be an 11-mile detour.
The new bridge should be finished at the end of March 2021.
And in Glynn County, L.C. Whitford Company will repair the SR 25 SPUR bridge over the Back River. The structure is located on F. J. Torras Causeway connecting to St. Simons Island. Work will include repairing beams, renovating the existing deck and sealing bridge joints to extend the life of the bridge.
This project has an October 31, 2020 completion date.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.