N.C. mom throws young kids in dryer as tornado hit Monday morning

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WITN) - Frightening moments for an Onslow County mother who threw her kids in a clothes dryer as a tornado hit nearby Monday morning.
Jennifer Spaulding says after she saw the tornado warning on her cell phone, the mother grabbed her two children who were playing in the living room of their mobile home on Dawson Cabin Road.
Quickly trying to think of a safe place to put the one- and two-year-old, Spaulding told WITN News that she put them in her dryer.
The woman says less than two minutes later, a tree came crashing into the living room. She said she and her kids were stuck in the laundry room for a short time, but are all okay.
The National Weather Service in Newport at an EF1 tornado, with winds of 100 to 105 miles per hour touched down around 9:45 a.m.
On Haws Run Road, at least one hog house was leveled by the storm while nearby an 8,000-pound recreation vehicle was blown over on its side.
There have been no reports on any injuries from this tornado.
